A video contest asks middle and high school students to submit their own creations to encourage taking math classes. The Math Matters contest uses E3 Alliance’s viral video Mo’ Math Mo’ Money, starring rap artist SaulPaul, as a springboard for inspiration. Students can remix the Mo’ Math Mo’ Money video or make their own video.

Deadline for entry is Feb. 9. The student videos will be judged for “Most Views,” “Most Shared” and “Most Creative.” The winning student videos will be showcased at SXSW EDU. For information about the Math Matters video contest, visit http://e3alliance.org/math-video/