Students at Burnet Middle School in Burnet ISD were recently recognized for their outstanding work to integrate and implement a program from Sandy Hook Promise (SHP). The program, called “Start with Hello,” helps students to create an inclusive and connected community by reaching out to those who may be isolated, marginalized or rejected.

Burnet Middle School was one of over 1,300 schools and youth organizations that participated in SHP’s annual Start with Hello Week, which took place in February. Since its inception, SHP has educated over 3.5 million youths and adults in all 50 states with its “Know the Signs” programs on mental health & wellness, identification of at-risk behaviors, and how to take action and get help before a situation escalates. For more information, visit sandyhookpromise.org.