Burnet Middle School recently joined over 2,400 schools nationwide for Sandy Hook Promise’s (SHP) national “Start With Hello” call-to-action week. Start With Hello is a no-cost, easy-to-implement program for schools and community organizations.

With the program, students are empowered to create an inclusive and connected community by reaching out to those who may be chronically isolated, marginalized or rejected to let them know that they are valued and are not invisible. In addition to being trained in Start With Hello, Burnet Middle School students participated in one school-wide activity and one homeroom discussion every day during the week.

Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise, whose first-grade son Dylan was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy, addressed the students at Burnet Middle School during the week.

Since its inception, Sandy Hook Promise has educated nearly 1.5 million youths and adults with its Know The Signs programs on mental health & wellness, identification of at-risk behaviors and how to take action and get help before a situation escalates.