Mexic-Arte Museum’s 36th Annual Viva La Vida Festival and Parade is Austin’s largest and longest-running Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event. Co-presented by the City of Austin, this year’s festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4th St. and Congress Ave. The festivities begin with a Grand Procession at noon. Festival activities run until 6 p.m. Participants can enjoy the Education Pavilion with hands-on art activities and artist demos, traditional foods, local artist and retail booths, a low-rider exhibition, and live performances throughout the day.

 

Day of the Dead is an important Latin American tradition that takes place on November 1st and 2nd. It is a time when friends and family gather to honor and remember loved ones— not through mourning, but through celebration. In Austin, Mexic-Arte Museum has continued some of these traditions, transformed others and created new expressions to produce today’s Viva La Vida Festival. For more information, visit www.mexic-artemuseumevents.org/viva-la-vida-2019.

 

