Two local teens have been honored for their exemplary volunteer service. Chase Bradley, 18, a senior at Hyde Park Baptist School, and Sarah Mercado, 18, a senior at Vista Ridge High School, were named Texas Distinguished Finalists in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

The awards recognize Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities.

Bradley was nominated by the YMCA of Greater Williamson County and raised more than $57,000 for blood cancer research as part of a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraising competition. After winning the competition, Bradley donated his $2,500 scholarship award to a local student with leukemia. Bradley, who raised the money in less than seven weeks, was inspired to participate by his family’s experience after his sister was diagnosed with cancer.

Mercado, a member of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, traveled to Bolivia to conduct workshops teaching girls and their families how to make washable sanitary pads, helping to ensure that young women have the personal hygiene products they need to avoid missing school. Mercado personally worked with 120 girls at her workshops, and raised awareness of her mission in her local community through fundraising activities and pad-kit-making workshops.

“Prudential is proud to recognize these remarkable young people for using their energy, creativity and compassion to bring meaningful change to their communities,” says Prudential Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld. “We hope their stories inspire others to consider how they can do the same.”