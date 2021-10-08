Austin Family
Volunteer Opportunities

Around Austin

Any Baby Can (ABC) seeks volunteer help with seasonal at-home activities to support their clients. The nonprofit organization promotes family well-being, parent education and child development programs and services. Their mission is to educate, motivate and empower parents so that families can overcome challenges and children can reach their full potential.

 

Volunteer opportunities are family-friendly and can be completed at home. They include making

gifts that will go directly to the families ABC serves, such as lovey blankets for first-time moms, puzzles and puppets for children in early intervention services and sensory bottles to children who need help achieving calm.

 

Groups and families are welcome to participate. To view a full list of available opportunities, visit the volunteer page at anybabycan.org.

