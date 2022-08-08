Volunteer Opportunity

Does your family enjoy the summer tradition of the Zilker Hillside Theatre? Here’s your chance to see a great show and help out at the same time.

Austin Allies seeks volunteers to help set up the VIP area prior to the performances of Disney’s “Newsies” on August 4, 5, 6 and 11. At intermission, volunteers will assist in tearing down and cleaning up the area. This activity is for ages 10 and older. Kids under 16 must be accompanied by a parent.

Benefits of volunteering include a free parking pass and a saved seat to watch the show. For more information, go to austinallies.org/calendar.

