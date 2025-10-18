Volunteer Registration Now Open for Austin Parks Foundation’s Fall Edition of It’s My Park Day on Saturday, November 1 

Austin Parks Foundation’s (APF) biannual It’s My Park Day (IMPD) returns Saturday, November 1, with volunteer registration now open. For over 20 years, this citywide event has brought Austinites together to enhance local parks, trails and greenbelts. Volunteers can choose from nearly 100 various projects, including trash pickup at Cherrywood Pocket Park, nature play mulching at Donley Pocket Park and invasive species removal at Bull Creek Bluff Neighborhood Park. Many sites will feature additional activities beyond the volunteer work, from Dia de los Muertos art projects at Georgian Acres to a park ribbon-cutting celebration at Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt. Visit austinparks.org/impd for a complete list of projects and hours.

In an effort to create a more balanced volunteer distribution across Austin, APF’s IMPD Park Picker will assign volunteers who want to help where it’s most needed to projects needing additional support one week before the event.

“It’s My Park Day is more than a volunteer event; it’s a celebration of what makes Austin’s park community so special,” says Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “Each year, thousands of Austinites come together to care for their local parks, strengthening the bonds that connect our neighborhoods. We’re proud to see that tradition continue and can’t wait to get out there with everyone on November 1.”

Beyond the on-site volunteers, many Austin businesses have become valued IMPD giveback partners over the years. Pre-registered volunteers receive an IMPD T-shirt and sticker, which provide access to special discounts and freebies when shown at local establishments. These perks allow volunteers to enjoy complimentary coffee, beer and treats after their shifts. Participating businesses include Amy’s Ice Creams, Central Machine Works, Dog Day Coffee, Zilker Brewing Co., and more.

“During our spring event, we hosted 3,336 volunteers across 89 projects and collected 10,450 pounds of trash,” says Barry Rivera, senior programs manager of Austin Parks Foundation. “We’re so thankful for everyone who participates to make such a positive impact, including our project leaders, volunteers, and giveback partners.”

IMPD was established in 2003. The event generates the equivalent of $650,000 in volunteer labor on average each year, saving Austin’s underfunded Parks & Recreation Department time and money. For more information on the Austin Parks Foundation, please visit austinparks.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.