Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) needs volunteers to help with its 25th annual Winter Games, featuring competitions in bowling, powerlifting and volleyball, on Feb. 2 through 4. The Winter Games will welcome more than 2,600 children and adults with intellectual disabilities from across the state of Texas. Volunteers will assist with various duties at all competition events.

Bowling will be held at Dart Bowl, Highland Lanes and Westgate Lanes in Austin and Mel’s Lone Star Lanes in Georgetown. Those able to volunteer at any of these locations can choose to serve as a lane monitor or assist with presenting athletes with awards.

The volleyball competition at the Round Rock Sports Center will need volunteers to assist as scorekeepers, line-callers, ball shaggers and award presenters.

Assistance is also needed at Athlete Village in the Norris Conference Center. Volunteers at this venue will assist with running games, arts and crafts and serving snacks to athletes and their families.

Medics are also needed. If you are a physician, nurse or EMT, you can volunteer as a medic at one of our venues.

For more information, email volunteer@sotx.org. To sign up for a shift, visit http://www.sotx.org/competitions/wintergames/volunteer/.