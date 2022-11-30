Austin Family
Voters Approve AISD Bond Package

Uncategorized

On November 8 Austin voters approved $2.44 billion in bond funding for Austin ISD, making it the largest bond package ever to pass in central Texas. The money will be used for security upgrades at every Austin ISD school which will include secure entry vestibules, fencing and new doors and locks.  In addition, the bond will enable districtwide improvements to heating and A/C, upgraded athletic facilities, buses and technology equipment. Lastly, the funds will go to modernizing 25 aging facilities in Austin ISD through full or phased-in renovations.

“Austin ISD is ready to hit the ground running, building on the valuable experience gained and systems put in place during our work for the 2017 Bond,” said Geronimo Rodriguez, Board of Trustees President. “We appreciate the trust that the community has again placed in us, and we will continue to act with transparency and provide regular updates on our progress as we move forward.”

