The 2018 Austin Heart and Stroke Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20. Benefitting the American Heart Association, the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Long Center. This year’s event will include a family-friendly three-mile walk, CPR demonstrations and interactive activities. Participation is free and open to the public. Walkers who raise funds are eligible for prizes.

Heart disease is America’s number one killer. Aiming to change that, more than 1 million walkers participate annually in nearly 350 Heart Walk events in cities across the country. Proceeds from these events go toward the American Heart Association’s research, education and community programs. For more information, visit austinheartwalk.org.