The Trail of Lights in Zilker Park opens to the public on Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 23. The annual event, produced by the nonprofit Trail of Lights Foundation, expects to welcome 400,000 guests this year. New highlights will include seating at a mid-way rest area and an upgraded final tunnel with twice as many lights.

Special events will include UT Night on Dec. 10, in which the Trail of Lights turns burnt orange; HEROES Night on Dec. 12, which honors first responders, active military and veterans; and Movie Night on Dec. 19. In addition, live entertainment will include a schedule of local musicians and storytellers. Organizers are asking visitors to bring a can of food to donate to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Admission will be free on Dec. 9 – 14 and Dec. 18 – 19. All other days, admission will be $3 for people ages 12 and older and free for children under 12. ZiP Fast Passes are available for $15 per person and let pass holders avoid lines, gain entrance an hour before the public and relax at an exclusive ZiP Lounge.

Photo by Casy Chapman-Ross Photography.