Water Classes

Around Austin |

Water Classes

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos will host educational days this spring for preschool students and homeschooled students.

Nature Play Pre-K Days happen May 6 and June 3 and are designed for preschool students ages 3-5 years old. Each Pre-K Day program runs from 10 to 11:15 a.m. with hands-on activities, including a guided glass-bottom boat ride and interactive crafts that let children use all five of their senses to connect with nature. Pre-registration is required and space is limited to 50 participants per event. Tickets are $6. To register and for more information, visit www.MeadowsWater.org/Education/Pre-KDay  or call 512-245-7590.

Homeschool Day is June 6. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with hands-on activities fun for all ages, including a guided glass-bottom boat ride, an interpretive tour of the Discovery Hall aquaria and exhibits, and interactive activities that teach students the interconnections between all living things and water.

Pre-registration is required for Homeschool Day. Tickets are $8 per person. To register and for more information, visit www.MeadowsWater.org/Education/HomeschoolDay or call 512-245-7540.

Remember to dress appropriately for outdoor weather and wear sturdy shoes.

 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!