The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos will host educational days this spring for preschool students and homeschooled students.

Nature Play Pre-K Days happen May 6 and June 3 and are designed for preschool students ages 3-5 years old. Each Pre-K Day program runs from 10 to 11:15 a.m. with hands-on activities, including a guided glass-bottom boat ride and interactive crafts that let children use all five of their senses to connect with nature. Pre-registration is required and space is limited to 50 participants per event. Tickets are $6. To register and for more information, visit www.MeadowsWater.org/Education/Pre-KDay or call 512-245-7590.

Homeschool Day is June 6. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with hands-on activities fun for all ages, including a guided glass-bottom boat ride, an interpretive tour of the Discovery Hall aquaria and exhibits, and interactive activities that teach students the interconnections between all living things and water.

Pre-registration is required for Homeschool Day. Tickets are $8 per person. To register and for more information, visit www.MeadowsWater.org/Education/HomeschoolDay or call 512-245-7540.

Remember to dress appropriately for outdoor weather and wear sturdy shoes.