Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts is celebrating 40 years of delivering water-themed fun with a celebration on the first day of summer, June 21. On that day, there will be a little something extra for everyone at Schlitterbahn’s New Braunfels location.

Among the plans for June 21, the park will host an Alumni Family Reunion for the thousands of people who have, at some point, worked at Schlitterbahn. There will be a reduced price ticket for alumni, food, games and a chance to take part in the biggest waterpark selfie ever.

Even for those who’ve never worked at Schlitterbahn, there will be giveaways on all social channels and on June 21, the first 40 people who come to the park’s original entrance will get in FREE!

Five hundred guests will receive free Schlitterbahn shades, there will be a giant celebratory cake and cupcakes to share, and Boogie Bahn demos will take place during the day.

“Schlitterbahn’s anniversary is more than a celebration of all we’ve done over the last 40 years,” said Terri Adams, COO and one of the original members of the Schlitterbahn staff family over the years. “It’s also a celebration of all the good memories that are still ahead.”

