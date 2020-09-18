We Are Girls 2020

The extraordinary success and the ambiguity of the pandemic have led Girls Empowerment Network to cancel its We Are Girls Conferences in Austin and Houston for the 2020-2021 school year. In place of the conferences, they will roll out multiple themed Spark Kits throughout the year, including the Back-to-School kit which was launched just last week.

Girls Empowerment Network is launching a new Back-to-School Spark Kit that features 25 NEW activities for girls in grades 3-8. The interactive call-ins are scheduled through November 20 so girls can feel creative, confident, and connected all fall long.

The goal of the first Spark Kit was to make sure at least 800 girls in Central Texas and Houston were reached. The organization delivered more than 1,100 Spark Kits May to the end of July. The new Back-to-School Spark Kit is the second edition of the new Spark Kit series inspired by Girls Empowerment Network’s Six Cs that help girls feel unstoppable and increase self-efficacy — confidence, coping skills, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity. A third Spark Kit is in the works and will be released later this fall before the Holidays.

High interest and national media attention of the first Spark Kit led Girls Empowerment Network to move from regional distributions of Spark Kits in Austin and Houston to a statewide outreach effort, helping more Texas girls in more cities across the state – and beyond.