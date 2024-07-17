Weekend Party Staff: Fun Part Time Job

Weekend Birthday Party Staff

Location: Idea Lab Central

Pay: $15/hour

Hours: 3-6 hour shifts each weekend

Job Type: Part-time

About Us: Join our dynamic team at Idea Lab, where we host exciting STEM birthday parties that inspire creativity and curiosity! We’re looking for enthusiastic high school juniors and seniors to help facilitate hands-on projects centered around science, engineering, Minecraft, robotics, cooking, and more.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in setting up and breaking down party materials and equipment.

Lead and guide participants through engaging STEM activities and projects.

Foster a fun, safe, and inclusive environment for all attendees.

Collaborate with team members to ensure smooth party operations.

Communicate effectively with parents and party hosts to address questions and needs.

Qualifications:

Must be a high school junior or senior.

Passion for STEM and working with children.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work as part of a team and adapt to different situations.

What We Offer:

Fun and engaging work environment.

Opportunities to develop leadership and teamwork skills.

Flexible scheduling to accommodate other commitments.

How to Apply: If you’re ready to inspire the next generation of innovators, please send your resume and a brief introduction to our Program Coordinator, Miachel at frontdesk-austin@idealabkids.com.

Join us for an exciting adventure in learning and creativity at Idea Lab!