Westwood Junior Named Among Texas’ Top Young Artists

For Westwood High School junior Josephine Chow, music has long been a guiding force and now is opening doors across the state and beyond. The Austin pianist is one of just 15 students selected for the 2026 Young Masters class, an honor awarded by the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Texas Cultural Trust.

Recognized for her excellence in piano performance, Chow joins a competitive group of students in grades eight through 11 chosen for their artistic achievement, dedication, and potential. Those selected earn the title of Young Master and receive a $10,000 grant distributed as two $5,000 awards over two years, to support advanced study in their discipline.

Chow plans to use the funding to attend the Juilliard Summer School Piano Intensive at Lincoln Center this July, an immersive conservatory experience for high school musicians. She also intends to pursue piano performance at the college level, continuing a journey that began at age 5 inspired by her mother, a piano teacher.

This year’s Young Masters class represents 12 cities across Texas and reflects a diverse range of artistic disciplines. Since its founding in 2002, the program has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to support young artists statewide.

Chow and her fellow honorees were recognized April 13 at ZACH Theater. For this Austin student, the distinction affirms years of dedication and signals a future filled with possibility, as she continues to refine her craft and share her passion for music.