The children’s magazine Highlights is conducting its annual State of the Kid survey for children ages 6 to 12. This is the 10th year that the annual survey will give kids a national platform to share their opinions and feelings, with a goal of helping parents better understand what matters most to children today.

“So far, 2018 has been a historic year for children, whom we’ve seen using their voices in powerful new ways,” says Christine French Cully, editor-in-chief of Highlights magazine. “We feel that the greatest opportunities to aid the growth of our children and our society come from actively seeking to learn how they feel.”

Children can make their voices heard by taking the survey through the end of May. For more information about the State of the Kid survey, past survey results, or Highlights magazine, visit Highlights.com/state-of-the-kid-2017.