With the holidays past, spring break on tap and summer still a few months away, March is a great time to take stock of how your child’s school year has gone and think about what lies ahead. It’s also a great time for kids to reflect on where their interests lie— academic and otherwise—and to imagine what they might want to do as adults. To give you some ideas, we asked five local professionals to share their own reflections on what they do. Here is what they said.

Ann Valentino Elementary School Teacher Valentino says she loves teaching because she finds working with children to be rewarding and filled with great purpose. She also loves that her students constantly surprise her—every day is different. Valentino values the connections she makes with her students. Her preparation for her career has included a bachelor of science in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational administration. She is a national board certified teacher. Valentino says teachers that are successful are creative, dedicated, inspirational, trustworthy, resilient, patient, caring, forgiving, enthusiastic, adaptable, organized, engaging and kind.