After a damp, mild winter without a hard freeze, Austin’s Wildflower Center says Central Texans can expect to see some early flowers in 2019. That includes the beloved Texas bluebonnet (Lupinus texensis).
“Bluebonnets, from what I can tell, are going to have a good year,” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Wildflower Center’s director of horticulture. “We’ve had a lot of moisture and it’s been warm and sunny.”  
 
Though spring may come a bit early, DeLong-Amaya isn’t expecting a “super bloom” season. “I think the display will be pretty average for quantities — [just] starting a little early because of the warmer weather,” she says. For real-time updates of blooms from around the state, visit the Wildflower Center’s Instagram account, where you can see and post photos of flowers.
