Q. Our 14-year-old son came home from school and announced he is now a vegetarian. This decision surprised us, because he’s never liked vegetables. Why do you think a hamburger-loving, vegetable-hating kid would suddenly decide to become a vegetarian? What can a vegetarian teenager eat? Did I mention that my son is overweight? Do you think he will lose weight on a vegetarian diet? How can I be sure he gets all the nutrients he needs?

A.You ask why kids become vegetarians. I found the articles on the Internet providing only the following three reasons:

1) They are raised vegetarian by vegetarian parents, 2)they are morally opposed to harming animals or 3) they don’t like the taste of meat. In addition, I suspect that some kids become vegetarian because their best friends are vegetarian. Also, it seems possible to me that a few kids may choose to be vegetarian to be different and/or to get special attention.

What can a child eat if he is vegetarian? It depends on the type of vegetarian he decides to become. The term “vegetarian” is broad and includes the following types:

Vegan—Eats only food derived from plants. No animal products at all.

Ovo-vegetarian—Eats eggs, but not dairy products, meat, seafood or poultry.