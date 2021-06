Tell us who your favorite character from THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS is for your chance to win 2 Fandango gift cards (4 seats) to see it in theaters!

Entries must be received by Thursday, July 1 to be eligible. A limited number of entries will be selected via random drawing and awarded 2 Fandango gift cards (4 seats) and notified by Friday, July 2. One entry per person, please. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Click here to view trailer

Email kaye2003@austinfamily.com with your entry.