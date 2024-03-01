Wind Energy Art Contest for Kids

Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Wind Energy Technologies Office, the KidWind Project, an international leader in clean energy education, is opening the call for entries for the 2024 National Wind Energy Art Contest. The theme, “Beautiful Wind Energy,” will highlight the importance of wind energy and renewable energy education.

The contest is for K-8th grade students, while a teacher, coach, parent or guardian must fill out the form and provide contact information. Two winners from each grade level will be selected to receive $200, as well as the chance to show their work at the nation’s annual CLEANPOWER 2024 conference in Minneapolis from May 5-8, 2024. Winning artwork may also be curated at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington D.C., where thousands of energy officials pass by daily. The deadline to enter the contest is March 22, 2024.

For contest rules and submission guidelines go to: www.kidwind.org