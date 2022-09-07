Winning Pitch

A local Westlake High School business incubator team was one of two teams selected for funding at a recent national pitch competition in Chicago. The team created an app with the intent to increase patient safety and reduce medicinal risks. The PharmAssist app provides reminders to take medicine, checks for proper dosage and interactions with other medications, and offers ways to connect with family and caretakers.

The team was awarded up to $10,000 with the condition that they raise a matching amount on their own. Rising Westlake seniors Andrew Depwe, Zach Edens, Mason Mireur, Amaan Rumi, Parker Steen and Megan Swett have already been approached by a healthcare company wanting to provide additional funding.

The Westlake High School Business Incubator is a rigorous entrepreneurial class that has allowed students to form numerous businesses. In the program, students acquire foundational business concepts, then apply those concepts to their team’s new business ideas. From concept to minimum viable product to pitch, students hypothesize, test, iterate, learn and improve while working as a team.

