Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) athletes from all across the state will converge on Austin for its annual Winter Games on Jan. 31 – Feb. 3. The Winter Games consist of statewide competitions in bowling, powerlifting and volleyball. Events will be held at various venues throughout Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown and are free and open to the public.

More than 500 volunteers are needed to serve as officials, scorekeepers, athlete escorts, award presenters, administrative support services, survey conductors and other duties. No prior experience is required. For more information about volunteering, visit Special Olympics of Texas.