On Sat., Jan. 25, celebrate Texas trees at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center located at 4801 La Crosse Ave. Activities will take place in the Arboretum with family-friendly tree climbing, walks and talks, s’more roasting, fort building, a tree sale, and more. Wildflower Center ecologists and arborists will present fun, educational walks and demonstrations under the trees. Young explorers can learn, craft, and play all day.

This year’s festivities will be centered around their special Fortlandia exhibition— an exhibition of 10 forts custom designed and built by local architects, designers, and artists. Kids can stop and build their own forts at Fort Build too. These creative spaces will transport visitors to imaginary worlds and spark an appreciation for art and nature. The Wildflower Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Winter Tree Fest activities are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All activities are free with admission.