While some Central Texans are gathering with family and friends, exchanging gifts, decorating their homes and noshing on holiday treats, others are in crisis. Hundreds of folks have been forced to leave their homes and are in need of basic supplies, and SAFE Austin is asking for help in meeting those needs.

SAFE provides support to survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and exploitation, and domestic violence. The organization offers shelter and housing, face-to-face support, prevention and education programs, and advocacy.

SAFE says there are many ways to offer assistance:

Note that due to storage constraints, SAFE is not accepting used in-kind donations through Jan. 31.

For more information, visit the SAFE Holidays page.