Whole Planet Foundation is organizing its first annual Power Her Potential Women’s Expo, just in time for Mother’s Day. The philanthropic event focused on women will feature panels, classes, self-defense demos, food and beverage vendors, and more. All proceeds benefit women entrepreneurs living in poverty.

The event will be hosted on June 2, 2018, at the rooftop plaza at Whole Foods Market in downtown Austin, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Photo courtesy of Whole Planet Foundation.