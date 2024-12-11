The nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization’s mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom. These goals are carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations across the nation.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Capital Parks in Pflugerville and at Bagdad Cemetery in Leander. Our veterans will be honored and remembered through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.

The community is invited to attend the ceremony and may also sponsor a wreath or volunteer. For more information, see www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.