Two Austin-area teen delegates traveled to San Francisco to represent our city in the International Congress of Youth Voices on Aug. 3 – 5, 2018. Austin Bat Cave nominated the high school students and raised funds to pay for Noor Alnoman and Bianca Alvarado to meet with other young writers from around the world.

“This is an amazing opportunity for two young girls from our fair city,” says Syed Ali Haider, Executive Director of Austin Bat Cave. “We are more than happy to be their sponsors for such an incredible event.”