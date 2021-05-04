Writing Contest Winners

The Adventure of Life

Every night,

One moon illuminates the fingers,

Crafted from naked wire,

Splattered with midnight pleasures

And the tears of the frigid night sky.

As blood leaks from my scalp

And the fingers look me

through and through

And smile,

Sinisterly calling me,

They stroke my hand

And pick me up.

And we hear the voices,

A chorus of a thousand

Ominous voices

That delicately lure me in.

I’m in.

I taste the fingers,

Scraping a hole in my tongue

The evil kind of pleasure

Ringing around me, the fingers

Creeping down my throat.

They taste of rage,

They smell of an airy forest,

The airy forest I must return to

After the fingers and I complete our nightly adventure.

The sweet sensation of relaxation

Floods my senses

And the fingers interlock with mine,

Flesh and wire wrap to one.

No longer can I fly.

The fingers stab my heart,

And we are falling.

The voices tickle my feet—

They have become the air around me—

And the fingers steal my eyes,

No longer can I see.

I have entered the airy forest

And becomes a part of me.

I leave the fingers with my eyes,

Just as I always do.

But tonight, an evil presence

Bewitches the airy forest,

And the fingers do come to return my eyes,

Nor my tongue,Nor my heart

Nor my own fingers,

I plunge into a water, dyed black,

So salty my empty eye sockets

Fill with something new,

And they are made of stars,

My fingers become the dawn,

My heart becomes the dusk,

And my tongue becomes the light

Of the hot afternoon sun.

At once I am carried to a place,

A place I feel alienated in

In the beginning,

But as a soft melody slowly enters my mind,

I see this place for the first time

Through my new eyes, I see this place as a Xanadu

Rather than a prison.

Years pass, each with more dreams,

Vivid, colorful dreams.

I have but one thought:

The adventure of life is complete.