Austin continues to become a more bike friendly city with new and expanded bicycle lanes. With that in mind, The Yellow Bike Project is here to help you and your family get moving on two wheels. Throughout November and December, the Yellow Bike Project will hold free classes and workshops to the public. Bring your bike and learn all about bike maintenance and develop new skills.

Yellow Bike Project (YBP) is a non-profit organization that has been working since 1997 to reuse bicycles and to provide tools, workspace and guidance for all. It is a bicycle recycling facility that provides free bikes to those who would not otherwise have access.