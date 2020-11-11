YMCA Esports Tournament

Austin Family
No matter what kind of “football” you prefer, the YMCA has you covered. Sign up for the Y’s Madden20 or FIFA20 esports tournaments taking place on Friday, November 20 and “kick off” your holiday season with fun!

  • FIFA20 and Madden20 tournaments are held only on PlayStation
  • Players must own PlayStation live as well as the game played
  • Format is double elimination style tournament with rounds being best of one
  • Matches for Madden and FIFA run 20 minutes each
  • Total time commitment for a double elimination tournament is 3-4 hours
  • Prizes awarded

$10 entry fee – Registration Deadline is Friday, November 13.

Register Here

 

