The YMCA and Google are teaming up to host free online safety and digital citizenship workshops for parents with its Be Internet Awesome program and Family Link app for Austin-area families.

The Be Internet Awesome workshops are designed for parents to learn more about the critical issue of Internet safety. The YMCA of Austin branches and after school sites will host 17 workshops on #SaferInternetDay, February 11, 2020. Workshops are available in English and Spanish and are free of charge to participants.

The workshops provide training, and a forum for parents to learn and discuss how to help their children be safer and smarter online. Families will receive free bilingual resources and tips on how to communicate responsibly, understand real from fake in the face of phishing and scams, build strong passwords, be positive and kind online, talk about questionable content as a family, and explore why building healthy internet use is important. The workshop will also empower parents to continue the conversation at home.

Workshops are free, registration required. Register today!