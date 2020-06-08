YMCA OF AUSTIN ADDRESSES URGENT CHILD CARE NEEDS WITH 500 NEW SUMMER DAY CAMP SPOTS AT 16 LOCATIONS

[AUSTIN, TEXAS, JUNE 8, 2020] — Recognizing the urgent need for child care during the summer to enable many parents to return to work, the Extend-A-Care YMCA has worked closely with area school districts to add new YMCA Summer Day Camp sites and make more than 500 new spots available. Sessions at 16 locations in Travis and Hays Counties begin Monday, June 15, and run through August 7. Spaces are limited, so parents are encouraged to act quickly.

Extend-A-Care Y summer camps are open for children ages 4-12 and run Monday to Friday from 7:15am to 6:30pm. (7am at select locations in Hays County) Cost is $195 per week.

Kids have the opportunity to build self-confidence, independence and creativity, and parents have peace of mind knowing their kids are in a safe, fun and enriching place. At Extend-A-Care Y day camps, campers also make friends while learning the values of diversity and cooperation.

“After providing child care for essential workers over the past 10 weeks, we’ve learned how to keep kids safe while enabling them to stay active, have fun, interact and grow,” said Dr. Joan Altobelli, Vice President of Licensed Child Care Services for the YMCA of Austin. “But this is more than child care. Kids learn how to put values into action and create experiences that will last a lifetime.” Altobelli says that, while many summer camps have turned to virtual formats, the Y recognizes that many families need in-person options for their children, while others are looking for safe, enriching ways to get kids out of the house and interacting with other children. Safety precautions for campers include:

• Staggered drop-off and pick-up times for children will occur outside the Y facilities

• Health questions are asked of parents and children prior to arrival

• Children’s temperatures will be taken by Y staff outside the facility at drop-off

• Small ratios are maintained per State guidelines and CDC recommendations. (Currently ratios are a 10 person limit.)

• Adherence to social distancing requirement of 6 feet

• Children showing signs of illness will be separated and parents will be called for pickup

• Facility will be deep cleaned daily with hourly wipe-downs

• Staff members wear gloves and mask

• A mask is required inside for school-age children 7 and up; adjustments may be made according to local officials’ recommendations.

Campers will have the opportunity to socialize with new friends, be in a new and safe environment outside of the home, and participate in an engaging camp curriculum that includes: Social-Emotional Learning, Collaboration Corner, Book Nook, Virtual Field Trips, Creative Writing, Einstein Time, Outdoor Play, and Tech Time. Healthy snacks will be provided twice-daily.

Sessions are also offered at YMCA Camp Moody, an 85-acre nature preserve on Onion Creek in Buda.

Locations include:

North

North Austin YMCA Austin Achieve Concordia High School

Central

Barton Hills Elementary Ridgetop Elementary Upbring School of Arts & Sciences

East

Austin Achieve East Communities YMCA ShadowGlen Elementary

South

Galindo Elementary Joslin Elementary

Southwest

Baranoff Elementary Patton Elementary

Hays County

Buda Elementary Negley Elementary Science Hall Elementary YMCA Camp Moody

More information is available at www.austinymca.org/camp or via email at EACY@austinymca.org