YMCA Offers Virtual Recreational Esports Gaming League

Rocket League, League of Legends Begin Play October 3

(AUSTIN) – After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of much of its spring and fall programming, the YMCA of Austin is starting a new “esports” league. The Y has partnered with GGLeagues to offer gamers from all over the community the opportunity to play together virtually. The Y will offer competition in two of the world’s most popular games – Rocket League and League of Legends.

“Esports are a great way to stay connected with friends while we’re still social distancing,” said Andrew Wiggins, YMCA of Austin District Executive Director. “Esports also engages people with different skill sets and interests in a fun, competitive environment.”

Rocket League features arcade-style soccer with cars. Open to ages 8 and up, teams of three players each face off on a caged-in soccer field using rocket-powered cars to move the ball and score goals. Beginner and Advanced leagues are offered.

League of Legends is open to ages 13 and up and is a multiplayer online battle arena game, in which two teams of five players each attempt to destroy their opponent’s base. Beginner and Advanced leagues are offered.

Both leagues run over six weeks beginning Saturday, October 3. Matches will be played on Saturdays at 1pm, and players will compete online from their home. At the end of the season, teams will play in a one-day playoff. Cost for both leagues is $10. Prizes will be awarded!

The Y encourages players to sign up with their friends and form teams. Players also have the option to be placed on teams. Registration details are available at https://www.austinymca.org/esports-leagues. Deadline to register is Saturday, September 26.

“There’s so many different opportunities for kids these days, and we want to give them something that they truly enjoy at such an unusual time,” Wiggins said. “They don’t have to risk any kind of exposure, so it’s a great option.”

