Our very own Middle School Show Choir is going to sing the National Anthem at a Round Rock Express Game at the Dell Diamond!!!

Purchase tickets using the link with this QR code.

Enter in the code Redeemer to get a discounted rate. Everyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!!!

Featuring Redeemer Middle School Show Choir

singing the National Anthem!!!

APRIL 24 @ 1:05 PM

Dell Diamond

3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd

Round Rock, TX 78665

Purchase tickets

https://bit.ly/3tveknO