Young Artists Grant Program

The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and the Texas Cultural Trust are accepting applications for the 2022 class of Young Masters. The joint initiative provides exemplary Texas-based art students in grades 8-11 with the financial help they need to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, dance, musical theater, folk arts and media arts.

The upcoming class of Young Masters will be selected for their artistic excellence, level of commitment and the quality of their proposed plan of study. Recipients of the award will be chosen by a panel of experts and will receive grants of $5,000 per year to further their studies in their chosen arts disciplines. Since the program’s inception in 2002, the Trust and TCA have awarded over one million dollars to aspiring artists.

Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by November 15. You can find information and guidelines online at https://www.arts.texas.gov/initiatives/young-masters/.