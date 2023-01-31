Austin Family
Young Author

Austin in Action

 

Nine year old, Miraya Joshi of Round Rock can attest that it’s never too early to start a literary career. On January 1st, Miraya published her first chapter book, entitled “The Battle of Torra.” The book is about a young group of girls who explore the ocean, make new friends, survive on the planet of Torra and try to save their friend from sinister forces.

Miraya fell in love with storytelling at an early age. She wrote several short stories about friendship and adventure. She has frequently participated in various literary events, including state-level representation. As a young author, Miraya is committed to inspiring everyone to follow their passion and overcome hurdles. 

Miraya’s book is available for purchase at www.amazon.com

