Two Austin-area children will be featured in the new book series, Young Change Makers, written by Stacy C. Bauer and illustrated by Emanuela Ntamack. The series features trailblazing youth from around the world who are taking action to change communities in positive ways.

Local Austinite Kate Gilman Williams teaches kids to advocate for animals through her business, Kids Can Save Animals. She has partnered with Microsoft’s Project 15 – designed to accelerate conservation and ecosystem sustainability projects – to inspire kids to take action to keep animals safe from the dangers they face from humanity every day. Eleven years old, she “believe[s] that advocacy has no age limit. And the truth is, it is up to my generation to fix big things.”

Magdelene Ryan, also 11 years old, is an entrepreneur who advocates for endangered African species to protect them from natural disasters like wildfires that can have dangerous consequences for their populations. Most recently, she created the logo and helped to raise over $2,000 for Quarters for Koalas, a koala nonprofit in Australia.