Latinitas, an Austin-based nonprofit, held its annual Startup Chica conference in October. The conference teaches girls ages 9 to 18 how to solve social issues with innovative ideas and how to turn those ideas into products and apps they then pitch to a panel of judges. The full-day conference took place at the McCombs School of Business at UT Austin.

“Startup Chica 2018 is about recognizing that Austin’s startup ecosystem is bigger than just the incubators and venture capitalists,” says Laura Donnelly, Latinitas founder and CEO. “It’s about channeling the support of individual founders, community volunteers and corporate partners like eBay to inspire the next generation of innovators.”

The organization also recently opened a new headquarters with a move to east Austin’s Springdale General development. Latinitas launched 16 years ago at UT Austin and has expanded to include chapters in Dallas, Houston, El Paso, McAllen, San Antonio and Las Cruces, NM.