BookSpring held its first family event, BookSpring into Summer, with a celebration of its top readers from the 2017 Read-a-Thon. The free event was held at the Arboretum and featured musical guest The Biscuit Brothers. Among those honored were the students of Gullett Elementary, who raised the most funds in BookSpring’s annual Read-a-Thon, a two-week event in which participants read and collect donations to support early literacy programs.

BookSpring programs have served 40,000 children and distributed 140,000 books through our healthcare, education, and community partners.