Austin’s teen Shakespeare company, Young Shakespeare, delivers its 10th season with Hamlet. Featuring teen actors and a female lead, the classic tragedy runs Thursdays through Sundays, June 14 – 24, 2018, at Richard Garriott de Cayeux’s outdoor Curtain Theater. Shows start at 8 p.m.

“We are setting Hamlet in the mid-20th century, with the regalness of The Crown and the coolness of Mad Men,” says Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. To transport the audience to the era, the show will also include a teen band playing songs from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Participating students, ranging in age from 12 – 19 years old, come from throughout the Central Texas area. The young company is trained by professional coaches and designers, with direction by Ciccolella and Teacher/Actor/Director Nancy Eyermann.

photo by Errich Petersen