The Little Hummingbird Society (LHS), one of the Austin Parks Foundation’s newest programs, kicked off 2019 with a volunteer project at Metz Neighborhood Park in February. Participants spread mulch around trees in the park, and LHS provided snacks, sunscreen, gloves and tools.

LHS projects are open to the public. Little ones and their parents who sign up for LHS membership gain access to merchandise, volunteer events and seasonal activity booklets. Membership is $10 per month for the first child and $5 per month for each additional child. For more information, visit austinparks.org.