The Pangea Network is now accepting applications for its second annual Austin Young Women’s Leadership Challenge conference (YWLC) to be held June 4 – 9, 2018. The event inspires high school girls to take action in their local and global communities through a six-day intensive conference, followed by a year of volunteering and training opportunities.

Last year Ava, a Liberal Arts Science Academy (LASA) student, applied what she learned from the conference to start the Girl’s Care Closet at her school. A first for LASA, this program provides ongoing and free feminine care products to female students in need throughout the school year.

“I restock the Girl’s Care Closet weekly,” says Ava. “About 100 to 150 girls consider the Girl’s Care Closet an immediate resource when they’re in need. Pangea helped me realize my potential for leadership and the impact I can have in my area.”

Former Texas Senator Wendy Davis visited the conference last year to speak with the participants. The 2018 conference plans to cover topics such as social entrepreneurship, body image, careers in STEAM fields, global issues, financial literacy and more.

The application deadline is April 16, and registration information can be found here. The Pangea Network is an international nonprofit dedicated to empowering motivated individuals in Kenya and the US.