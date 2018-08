Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos is holding its Kids Art Contest through Oct. 1, 2018. Children ages 4 – 18 can submit artwork. The winning artwork will be featured in the 2019 CREATION Health calendar.

Contestants should drop off their artwork with attached entry forms at the Information Desk located in the CTMC Main Lobby in San Marcos. For more information and a complete list of contest guidelines, visit the CTMC Contest Page.