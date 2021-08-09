Youth Leading the Charge

Austin Family
Gen Z for the Trees (Z4T) is an entirely youth-led initiative with a mission to engage youth on rainforest protection, overcome the oversimplification of conservation work and shift the narrative on climate change from despair to optimism and action.

 

This summer, the group launched the campaign: “A Universal Call to Action To Protect Standing Forests: Gen Z for the Trees Convenes Global Coalition To End Deforestation by 2030.” From now until November, these youth will conduct research, outreach to corporations that have high potentials to minimize deforestation, organize action events and work to bring more partners into the coalition. If you are interested in learning more or supporting their work, see @genzforthetrees on Instagram or visit linktr.ee/genzforthetrees.

