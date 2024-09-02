Everyone knows that Austin loves live music, but what about the city’s performing arts scene? When it comes to exceptional theater performances, look no further than ZACH Theatre. Over many decades, the institution has transformed into a major regional theater, expanding its facilities and offerings. With many name and location changes over the decades, the ZACH Theatre finally found its permanent home in downtown Austin.
THEN
In 1921, The ZACH Theatre group performed at the Knights of Columbus Hall on East Ninth Street by a group known as the Community Players. Admission was only 50 cents. By 1932, this troupe was called The Austin Little Theater. Later renamed Austin Civic Theater, performances were held at The Playhouse on Guadalupe Street. Sadly, a fire destroyed this location and the players were forced to move again. For a short time, the actors performed in a crumbling venue that had once been a livery stable.
Ultimately named Zachary Scott Theatre Center in 1976 (honoring Austin-born Hollywood star Zachary Scott), the theater made its final move a few years later to its current home located at Riverside Drive and South Lamar.
NOW
Finally, in 2011 Zach moved into its permanent, beautiful location on South Lamar Boulevard, right near Ladybird Lake. With 420 seats, the Topfer ZACH Theatre is a state-of-the-art facility designed by well-respected architect, Antoine Predock. The theater’s varied programming includes classic and contemporary plays, musicals and original works. In addition to its major productions, the ZACH Theatre offers classes, camps, field trips and workshops for children and adults. Currently celebrating its 82nd season, the ZACH Theatre has something for every audience member. This fall the cast is performing “Beautiful, the Carol King Story.” Why not pair two great things about Austin: music and theater? To catch the show and learn more about what ZACH Theatre has to offer, visit their box office webpage at: zachtheatre.org
Brittany Williams is a writer and Realtor® in Austin where she loves exploring the city’s green spaces with her husband, son and daughter.