THEN

In 1921, The ZACH Theatre group performed at the Knights of Columbus Hall on East Ninth Street by a group known as the Community Players. Admission was only 50 cents. By 1932, this troupe was called The Austin Little Theater. Later renamed Austin Civic Theater, performances were held at The Playhouse on Guadalupe Street. Sadly, a fire destroyed this location and the players were forced to move again. For a short time, the actors performed in a crumbling venue that had once been a livery stable.

Ultimately named Zachary Scott Theatre Center in 1976 (honoring Austin-born Hollywood star Zachary Scott), the theater made its final move a few years later to its current home located at Riverside Drive and South Lamar.