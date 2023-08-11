Zilker Relays Celebrating 20 Years!

Zilker Relays is a truly Austin running institution and is celebrating 20 Years! In honor of the anniversary, Marathon Kids will be the beneficiary of the relays which will be held at Zilker Park on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

Teams of 4 run 2.5 miles around scenic Zilker Park for a total of 10 miles. And, there’s a Kids Dash before the relays for the younger runners — a 200 yard dash for pre K- K and 400 yard dash for 1st – 5th graders!

There are fun prize categories and a kids dash! Local businesses TacoDeli and Real Pale Ale will provide the post run fun! And, new today, Love and Happiness Band will entertain the crowd!

It’s the 20th Anniversary of the Zilker Relays, but most importantly proceeds from the race support Marathon Kids, which, every year gets hundreds of Central Texas kids moving and running with the goal of promoting an active lifestyle. The program is in all of AISD schools and does focus on Title One schools here in town as well. While the program was started in Austin by a local mom and runner, it is now nationwide, in 45 states and 672 communities. Last year, over 205,000 children across the country participated throughout the year and they collectively ran over 4 MILLION miles, with more than 1/2 a million miles from Central Texas kids alone!

Everything is coordinated through the PE teachers in the schools and the program is tremendously successful. Over the course of their programming, they’ve had kids log over 4.5 million miles! This program is truly an Austin original, as are the Zilker Relays.

Get your team together and sign up now.