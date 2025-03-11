Zoocade Opens in Austin

Zoocade, the first-of-its-kind technology and experience in the United States, is now open in Austin. Technology meets entertainment as families step inside an environment where animals are brought to life through 3D glasses and holographic technology, named one of TIME Magazine’s 2023 Inventions of the Year.

Previously only available in Australia, China, and Canada, Austinites can experience the future of entertainment and holograms right in their backyard with America’s first holographic zoo. Zoocade provides lifelike animalencounters, unique holographic photos, adventure rooms, and an arcade.

In the 60-foot+ holographic tunnel, visitors are surrounded by continuously changing animal-themed content. Smaller groups can step inside 200-square-foot holographic rooms for an up-close and personal experience with the animals. During spring break, March 10th-21st, kids and families will have additional access with special hours from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.